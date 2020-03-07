The Marjorie Greene Trump Bus Tour will be in Dalton and Chatsworth on Sunday. The tour is on behalf of Marjorie Greene of Rome, a Republican who is running for the 14th Congressional District seat currently held by Tom Graves, R-Ranger, who is not seeking reelection.
• Dalton: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters, 515 Benjamin Way.
• Chatsworth: 6 to 7 p.m., AutoZone Auto Parts, 700 N. Third Ave.
Those attending will be able to take a tour of the bus, pick up yard signs and have their picture taken, campaign officials said.
