News brief: County public conference call to feature health director, rec director

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. They will be joined by Dr. Zachary Taylor, health director for the North Georgia Health District 1­-2, and county Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain.

This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.

The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.

Video for this conference call will be posted online following the event, and previous conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.

