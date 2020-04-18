The mayor and council of the City of Dalton will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting is not open to the public but can be seen on Facebook Live on the city's Facebook page.
News brief: Dalton mayor and council to meet on Monday
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Doris G. Southerland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Fifth Avenue Nursing Home in Rome, following several years of declining health. She was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 22, 1946, daughter of the late Rosa S. Garland and Bob Garland. In addition to her par…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Names of some of those killed in Murray storms released
- UPDATE: Death toll rises to 7, with at least 23 injured in Murray County after overnight storms
- FBI offers $5,000 reward in hunt for fugitive with Dalton ties
- UPDATE: Whitfield's confirmed COVID-19 cases surge from 33 to 40 in the past 24 hours
- Final names of those killed in Murray storms released
- UPDATE: Gov. Kemp in Murray County to survey storm damage; statewide state of emergency declared
- Gov. declares state of emergency after storm
- UPDATE: No reported deaths or injuries in Whitfield County, some streets closed
- UPDATE: Whitfield's confirmed COVID-19 cases increase by 1 to 33
- Dual disasters: Amid COVID-19, Murray County residents come together for tornado relief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.