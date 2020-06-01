News brief: Dalton school board to hold public hearings on the fiscal year 2021 budget

The Dalton Board of Education will hold the first of two public hearings on the fiscal year 2021 budget on Monday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the regular monthly meeting in the council chambers of City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Due to the situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the meeting will be held in person with limited seating to observe social distancing, and online. Citizens may make public comments to BOEcomments@dalton.k12.ga.us before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Comment submissions must include your full name, address and a current phone number.
The second public hearing will be on Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.