Dalton Utilities has reported a wastewater release of 500 gallons on Wednesday at 1812 Kimberly Park Drive. The cause was grease blockage in a main. Dalton Utilities utilized a high-pressure jet to clear the blockage.
News brief: Dalton Utilities reports wastewater release
