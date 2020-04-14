The Downtown Dalton Development Authority board has scheduled a video conference meeting for Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m.
The public is invited to participate and should go to www.downtowndalton.com for the invitation and link.
Submitted by the Downtown Dalton Devlopemtn Authority

