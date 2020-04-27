The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. via teleconference due to emergency conditions involving public safety. The meeting is available to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
The Community Recovery Partnership Inc., d/b/a Highland Rivers Foundation, serves as a foundation for the sole benefit of Highland Rivers Health, a state-designated provider of behavioral health services. The partnership is a charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and donations are tax-deductible. All contributions to the partnership will be noted by gift receipt provided to the donor for tax purposes.
