The city of Dalton Historic Preservation Commission will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. at 502 Williamsburg Drive.
News brief: Historic Preservation Commission to meet
Obituaries
Mrs. Sharon Elaine Anderson age 63 of Dalton, GA departed this life Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the local hospital. Arrangements by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002
James L. Colston, Jr. "Pete" passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, one day shy of his 89th birthday. He was the son of the late James and Jennie Colston and was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Colston and brother, Michael Colston. He served in the United States Navy on t…
Barbara Freiberg, age 69, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Cuna de Paniagua, age 89, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements are made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
