Weather permitting, on Monday, July 6, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing I-24 from the Georgia/Tennessee state line to the I-24/I-75 split in Chattanooga. Overnight lane closures will take place Sunday through Thursday, July 5-9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists in Northwest Georgia should expect traffic delays extending to I-75, I-24, I-59 and Highway 41 during the resurfacing.
News brief: I-24 paving in Tennessee to affect Northwest Georgia highways
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. James E. Hall, 84, of Dalton passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Mrs. Sonja Collins, 68, of Tennga, Georgia, departed this life Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at her home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA, 706-226-4002
Sallie Baker, age 80, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Arrangements are made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA; 706-529-5371
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Dalton march gets heated as groups trade words over Gen. Johnston statue
- Dalton Public Schools to use three-tier system to start and end the school day
- UPDATED: Owner of Johnston statue hopes for 'a good resolution for all parties,' would consent to its move
- Dalton residents disagree over meaning of statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston
- Whitfield County sees 10th death from COVID-19
- Georgia governor relaxes more COVID-19 restrictions
- Area Arrests for June 12
- Group to hold protest march Monday, hoping to bring change to Dalton and Whitfield County
- Whitfield-Murray Historical Society says it is interested in hosting Johnston statue at the Huff House
- Area Arrests for June 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.