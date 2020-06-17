News brief: I-24 paving in Tennessee to affect Northwest Georgia highways

Weather permitting, on Monday, July 6, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing I-24 from the Georgia/Tennessee state line to the I-24/I-75 split in Chattanooga. Overnight lane closures will take place Sunday through Thursday, July 5-9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists in Northwest Georgia should expect traffic delays extending to I-75, I-24, I-59 and Highway 41 during the resurfacing.

