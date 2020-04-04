News brief: Whitfield school board to meet on Monday

The Whitfield County Board of Education will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Due to the governor's order to shelter in place, this meeting will be held via teleconference. The board will waive public comments during the meeting. If you have questions or comments, please send them to the superintendent at Judy.gilreath@wcsga.net. Please give your contact information and the board will respond to you in writing within 10 working days. To join the meeting, go to wcsga.net and click on the link for the meeting.

