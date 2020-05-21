The American Legion will have a short ceremony outside its headquarters on Cleveland Highway on Monday, Memorial Day, at 10 a.m. There will be a reading of the names of veterans who have passed away in the last year, a three-volley salute and a brief speech.
The Creative Arts Guild will now host an online Culinary Cooking class titled “Blursday Brunches and Dinners” on Sunday, May 31, at 11 a.m. It was originally scheduled for May 24. From sweet to savory and everything in between, Chef Jasa Joseph will share some of her favorite brunch recipe secrets. Ingredients will be emailed to you a week in advance so you can make sure you have everything ready. The cost is $25 per household. The menu will be Huevos Rancheros with Citrus Crema. To register, visit https://creative-arts-guild-inc.square.site/.
The Parent Support Group at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will begin meeting again on June 9. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia room on the lower level of the facility (1201 Burleyson Road). All parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members of children with special needs are invited to take part in this parent-led group. The institute follows social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines. Children are welcome, and childcare is provided. The event includes free pizza, drinks and an activity. Please RSVP by calling (706) 226-8911.
