News briefs: City Council ceases weekday meetings, county to host conference call on COVID-19, county board of commissioners to meet April 13

The Dalton City Council, which had been meeting each weekday on the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is no longer holding such meetings.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter, Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig, Dr. Pablo Perez and Dr. Brad Delay will host a live public conference call on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. This event will be livestreamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can also be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The participants will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call. The call-in number will be given during the conference call.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, April 13, at 5 p.m. The joint meeting of the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners will be on Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m. Due to the public health emergency, the meetings will not be open to the public. They will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
