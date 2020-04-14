News briefs: County asking for storm damage information, Highland Rivers Health board to meet, utility reports wastewater overflows

Whitfield County is asking citizens to report any storm damage to structures, homes, businesses or property that occurred on Sunday or Monday at https://www.crisistrack.com/public/whitfieldGA/citizenRequest.html.
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (706) 270-5000.
Dalton Utilities has reported two wastewater releases.
• On Monday 3,000 gallons were released at the intersection of Fredrick and Straight streets in Dalton due to excessive rainfall in the area. The utility used vacuum trucks to "mitigate" the situation.
• On Monday 2,100 gallons were released at 2515 Underwood Road in Dalton due to excessive rainfall in the area. The utility used vacuum trucks to "mitigate" the situation.
