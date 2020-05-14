The Dalton Board of Education will meet Friday at 2 p.m. at City Hall in the third-floor conference room. The agenda includes an executive session typically closed to the public and the media and a personnel report.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available over the weekend at the Whitfield County Health Department in Dalton. The hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for an hour. Call to register at (888) 881-1474. The call center is open each day through Saturday. The health department is at 800 Professional Blvd.
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will not have its Monday board meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Varnell will hold a mayor and council meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
The Downtown Dalton Development Authority board will meet Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. This will be a virtual meeting hosted on Zoom. For more information and the meeting login, visit the DDDA website.The public is welcome to join the meeting.
The city of Dalton Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for that week, routes will be completed as:
• Monday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26.
• Tuesday's, Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule that week.
