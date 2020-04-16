News briefs: Dalton school board to hold called meeting, Solid Waste Authority board will not meet, Varnell council to meet Tuesday

The Dalton Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. In compliance with shelter-in-place orders, the meeting will be online for the public to view. A link to the meeting will be on the Dalton Public Schools website at 7:45 a.m. prior to the 8 a.m. meeting start. The agenda includes an executive session closed to the public and the media, recommendation of a new grade 10-12 principal, discussion of the fiscal year 2021 budget and student tuition.
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will not have its Monday board meeting due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The City of Varnell will hold a mayor and council meeting live on the City of Varnell Facebook page on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Also, Municipal Court will now be moved to June 8. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
