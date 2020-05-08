News briefs: Dalton school board to meet, Whitfield County commissioners to meet, Whitfield County Recreation Department to give out hand sanitizer

The Dalton Board of Education has a work session on Monday at 5 p.m. and a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall. Due to the ongoing situation with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the session and meeting will be available for the public to view online for those who prefer not to attend. Go to the Dalton Public Schools website (https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/) for the link to the meetings. The work session link will be available at 4:45 p.m. and the meeting link at 6:15 p.m. To submit a comment, send an email to BOEcomments@dalton.k12.ga.us before 3 p.m. on Monday. Submissions must include the full name, address and a current phone number.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed at the county’s website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) by clicking on the Commission Meeting Live Stream link. The meeting will also be live-streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Whitfield County Recreation Department employees will be distributing hand sanitizer provided by the Dalton Distillery on Wednesday at Westside Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
