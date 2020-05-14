The Dalton Board of Education will meet Friday at 2 p.m. at City Hall in the third-floor conference room. The agenda includes an executive session typically closed to the public and the media and a personnel report.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available over the weekend at the Whitfield County Health Department in Dalton. The hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for an hour. Call to register at (888) 881-1474. The call center is open each day through Saturday. The health department is at 800 Professional Blvd.
The city of Varnell will hold a mayor and council meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
The city of Dalton Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for that week, routes will be completed as:
• Monday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26.
• Tuesday's, Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule that week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.