• The Dalton Public Safety Commission meets Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
• The city of Dalton Employee Pension Plan Board of Trustees meets Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
• The mayor and council of the city of Dalton will hold a work session on Wednesday at noon at the Dalton Public Works Department, 535 Elm St., to discuss a draft of a refuse collection ordinance.
• The Parent Support Group at the Anna Shaw Children's Institute will begin meeting again on June 9. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Southern Magnolia room on the lower level of the facility (1201 Burleyson Road).
All parents, grandparents, guardians and other family members of children with special needs are invited to take part in this parent-led group.
The institute follows social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines. Children are welcome, and childcare is provided. The event includes free pizza, drinks and an activity.
Please RSVP by calling (706) 226-8911.
