• Antioch Baptist Church has a yard sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can set up for no charge or just shop.
• The Hooper family reunion is July 9.
The covered dish dinner is at noon in Blue Ridge for all relatives of the Absalom and Clemmons Hooper family. Text (706) 581-2016 for the exact location and details.
• The North Whitfield High School class of 1972 is planning a 50th reunion for Aug. 27.
If you have not been contacted to update your information or know a classmate who hasn’t, please respond to Sara Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net.
