• The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
The meeting is open to the public.
• The Dalton Shrine Club hosts a gospel singing on Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at Carolyn Baptist Church featuring The Hopper and The Greesons. All money raised will go to Shriner’s Children’s hospitals. The church is at 2305 Cleveland Highway in Dalton.
• The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Oct. 2 at Dalton Green, at the corner of Waugh Street and Thornton Avenue. On Tuesdays, hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m; Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
