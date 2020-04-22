News briefs: Murray County tornado relief efforts, rummage sale dates changed

Those wishing to help with the relief efforts following the tornado in Murray County can make out a check to Murray Disaster Relief 2020 and either mail the check to Holly Creek Baptist Church or drop it off at the church. The address is 422 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.
The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Annual Spring Rummage Sale at the Crown Gardens and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton, has new dates. It will now be June 5-6. Hours are Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say lots of good rummage has been donated. Call (706) 278-0217 with questions or donations.
