The board of Dalton Utilities on Monday unanimously approved a work authorization to rebuild about 5.8 miles of deteriorated electrical lines between Dalton and Tunnel Hill. Georgia Power will perform the work, which will cost $4.8 million and is expected to be completed by December. The board also accepted a $246,848 bid from Strack Inc. of Fairburn to replace about 4,100 feet of water main running from the Riverwater water treatment plant to Lower Dawnville Road.
The time for the Creative Arts Guild's online Culinary Cooking class titled “Blursday Brunches and Dinners” on Sunday, May 24, has been changed to 1:15 p.m. Chef Jasa Joseph will share some of her favorite brunch recipe secrets. Ingredients will be emailed in advance so you can make sure you have everything ready. The cost is $25 per household. The menu will be Huevos Rancheros with Citrus Crema. To register, visit https://creative-arts-guild-inc.square.site/.
The Creative Arts Guild will host acrylic painting workshops led by Bradley Wilson. There are three workshop options: June 5-7, June 29-July 3, Aug. 7-9. Participants will explore acrylic painting techniques. Learn how to paint faster than your “inner critic” can judge, and discover compositional and color-mixing secrets. For more information and a detailed supply list, contact Wilson at bradleytwilson99@gmail.com. To register, go to creativeartsguild.org, click the “Visual arts/classes/workshops and registration” portal, then scroll down to “workshops.”
The Creative Arts Guild will host its annual Low Country Boil on Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2020 event may look different than in years past as the Guild makes changes and adjustments to keep everyone safe, but the spirit of this kick-off to summer celebration will remain. For more Information about tickets or registering a team, visit creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 217-6677.
The Varnell City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The police department will be on shift and may be reached at (706) 694-3141. If you have an emergency, call 911.
The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society rummage sale will be Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crown Gardens and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton. The historical society headquarters is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The society is practicing social distancing. You may drop off rummage for the June sale. If you need other help, please email director@whitfieldmurray.org and/or call (706) 278-0217. The May meeting is still on for Sunday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the Huff House. Historic preservation awards and scholarships will be presented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.