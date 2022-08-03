• The North Whitfield High School class of 1972 is planning a 50th reunion for Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. If you have not made reservations, it’s not too late. Please RSVP as soon as possible and no later than Monday, Aug. 15. For more information, contact Sara Davis at saracdavis@windstream.net.
• All Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) members are invited to attend a tour of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. The center is at 328 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E. on the Hammond Creek Middle School campus off the north bypass. Students in the North Georgia area use the facility. DWMREA members will have a guided tour and see students participating in the program. Those attending are asked to bring one item to donate to the center's wish list which includes Clorox wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, writing utensils, sandwich bags, printer paper or wet erase markers. Following the tour, an optional boxed lunch from The Spiced Apple will be offered. The lunch consists of choice of sandwich, chips, pickle, side item, cookie and a drink for $12 per lunch. Lunch will be served in the Junior Achievement conference room. Boxed lunch orders must be paid for on or before Friday, Sept. 30. To make reservations for the tour, for information on the lunch or to order lunch, email Sandra Derrick at georgiadawg76@windstream.net.
• The Westside voting precinct has been changed. Westside voters have been voting at the worship center at Westside Fellowship Hall. For the Nov. 8 General Election and all future elections, the voting location for this precinct will be the Westside Middle School gym, 580 LaFayette Road. This change provides more parking, easier access and is handicapped-accessible. All voters affected by this change will be mailed a new voter precinct card. Signage will be placed at the new and old locations to direct voters.
