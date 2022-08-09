• The Oaks at Dalton, a senior living community, hosts an AARP Driving Education class on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost for members is $15; $20 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to 30. Lunch is provided. The Oaks at Dalton is at 2470 Dug Gap Road. For more information, call (706) 264-6798.
• The Oaks at Dalton, a senior living community, hosts a Sip N Learn wine and dine event on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wine and food is provided. Speakers will talk about these subjects: Medicare and Medicaid; longterm care insurance; Veterans Affairs benefits; real estate; cost of assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities; and hospice services. The Oaks at Dalton is at 2470 Dug Gap Road. For more information, call (706) 277-9695.
