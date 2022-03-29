Two news organizations are documenting possible war crimes in Ukraine. The website, "War Crimes Watch Ukraine," can be viewed here. This is a joint effort between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline."
"The Associated Press and 'Frontline' are gathering, verifying and documenting evidence of potential war crimes in Ukraine, including attacks on hospitals, schools, residential areas and other civilian structures and sites protected under international humanitarian law," according to the website. "We will be regularly updating 'War Crimes Watch Ukraine' and publishing related stories.
