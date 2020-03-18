Newspaper office closed to the public

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the declared state of emergency in Whitfield County, the Daily Citizen-News' office is closed to the public until further notice. Employees are still working at the newspaper and are there to help you with your advertising and subscription needs. At this time, we don't expect any delivery delays. Payments will be taken at the office at 308 S. Thornton Ave. through our mail drop, which is located to the left of the front entrance. Our office can be reached at (706) 217-NEWS and by email. You can also check our website, www.dailycitizen.news, for information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.