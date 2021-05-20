Next COVID vaccine drive-through clinic is Tuesday

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County offer COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-through clinic at the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No appointment is required. Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. No identification is required. Parent or guardian consent is required for children ages 12-17 to receive the vaccine. The drive-through clinic will have Pfizer vaccines for those receiving their first or second dose of the vaccine. For those receiving their second shots, please bring the vaccine card you received when you received your first dose.
The drive-through clinics at the convention center have been popular with area residents as they are a quick and convenient way to be vaccinated. Those who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.