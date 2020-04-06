NGEMC modifies business hours

NGEMC lobbies are closed to the public for the health and safety of the community. The new drive-through hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations.
Member service representatives are available by phone from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and several "24/7" self-service options are available, including www.ngemc.com, the My NGEMC Account app and automated phone lines. NGEMC also has a new service called CheckOut, which provides members with the opportunity to complete transactions at Dollar General, CVS and other local retailers.
Residential disconnects for nonpayment and late fees are suspended until further notice, so consider saving a trip and simply mail full or partial payments to avoid waiting in line at the drive-through.
NGEMC appreciates everyone’s patience and support as it makes modifications to serve the public well and keep everyone safe.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.