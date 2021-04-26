Earth Day was April 22 and a major focus of the day is reducing pollution in the atmosphere. Electric vehicles and solar technology are a couple of the most common areas to explore when evaluating green solutions.
While solar energy technology itself is not new — French physicist Edmond Becquerel first observed the photovoltaic effect in 1839 — battery storage technology and costs have greatly improved during the last few years, making both utility-scale and household solar arrays more widely accessible than ever.
NGEMC is actively studying rooftop solar at its Dalton office with an 89.6 kilowatt capacity system affectionately known as “WattSun.”
If you are considering solar and have questions about how your system would integrate with your existing NGEMC electric service, the benefits and considerations of installing a system, or how you can purchase green energy blocks directly from your power provider, visit www.ngemc.com/solar or call NGEMC. The cooperative will be happy to provide expertise and firsthand data with interested members.
Like solar battery storage, electric cars are also becoming more widely accessible through advancing technology and the expanding availability of vehicle-charging infrastructure. As ever more affordable models with improved ranges enter the market, the average cost per mile of a full electric charge remains comparable to that of gasoline.
To explore the pros and cons of owning an all-electric car, NGEMC added a Chevy Bolt to its fleet a few years ago. Learn more about electric vehicles at www.ngemc.com/EV or contact NGEMC to discuss any questions you may have with an energy services team member.
“Our goal is to be the resource members come to first when they have questions about new energy technology,” said Alisa Basaraba, member services vice president. “The Energy Services Team is ready to share our own experience with these technologies to offer insight and help members make informed decisions.”
You can visit www.ngemc.com/contactus with your renewable energy questions.
NGEMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 102,000 metering points throughout Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.