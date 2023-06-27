RossWoods Adult Day Health received NGEMC Round Up grant funding to help with the expenses for its quarterly infection control program.
Since reopening in April 2021, RossWoods has utilized the services from EcoVasive, an all natural, non-toxic, disinfectant 90-day surface protectant.
Ron Wilson, area distributor, sprays all of the surfaces at the center on a quarterly basis.
RossWoods is an adult day center that provides nursing and personal care, socialization and therapeutic activities to adults who cannot be left at home alone. RossWoods serves individuals with a variety of health and safety issues including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, as well as diabetes, stroke and traumatic brain injuries. At 1402 Walston Ave. in Dalton, the facility is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please call (706) 270-9628.
