No appointment COVID vaccination clinics continue next week

Georgians 16 and older still have the opportunity to walk in to one of the North Georgia Health District's COVID-19 vaccine clinics with no appointment.
Public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties will take clients with no appointment at their current COVID-19 vaccine clinic sites Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to clients; health insurance is accepted if presented, but there is no out-of-pocket expense to clients.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered, as available. Teenagers 16 to 18 are only permitted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Pfizer-BioNTech is most reliably available in Whitfield County.
Addresses for the county public health COVID-19 vaccine clinics are::
• Cherokee County: Canton First Baptist Church, 1 Mission Point, Canton, GA 30114.
• Fannin County: Kiwanis Club of Blue Ridge, 124 Jones St., Blue Ridge, GA 30213.
• Gilmer County: Piedmont Community Center, 824 Industrial Blvd., Ellijay, GA 30540.
• Murray County: Murray County Parks & Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.
• Pickens County: Pickens County Recreation Department, 1329 Camp Road, Jasper, GA 30143.
• Whitfield County: Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720.
