No appointment needed at Saturday walk-in COVID vaccination clinic at Mack Gaston Community Center

A no-appointment, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Frederick St.

Georgians 16 and older are welcome. No identification is required; the COVID-19 vaccine is free.

Whitfield County Health Department staff will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as available. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Come protect yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19!

