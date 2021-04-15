No appointment, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Murray, Whitfield next week

Are you a Georgian age 16 or older? Then come on down to a limited, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic where no appointment is needed.
These clinics will be conducted by Georgia Public Health Departments at their current COVID-19 vaccine clinic sites in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to clients. Health insurance is accepted if presented, but there is no out-of-pocket expense to clients.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered, as available. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Get safely vaccinated against COVID-19 and protect yourself, your family and your community.
Participating county public health COVID-19 vaccine clinic sites are:
• Fannin County: Kiwanis Club of Blue Ridge, 124 Jones St., Blue Ridge, GA 30213.
• Gilmer County: Piedmont Community Center, 824 Industrial Blvd., Ellijay, GA 30540.
• Murray County: Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.
• Pickens County: Pickens County Recreation Department, 1329 Camp Road, Jasper, GA 30143.
• Whitfield County: Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.