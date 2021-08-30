No change to property tax rate for Whitfield County Schools

The Whitfield County Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to hold the property tax rate at 18.756 mills for the 10th consecutive year.
"I recommend we hold the millage rate steady where it is," said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
With the property tax rate of 18.756 mills, the school system projects revenues of $28.5 million, said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer. That's in line with the number outlined in the fiscal year 2022 budget approved this summer by the school board. The fiscal year started July 1.
The budget for fiscal year 2022 has $125.9 million in estimated general fund revenues and approximately $127.2 million in general fund expenditures. The projected general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022 is roughly $31.4 million.
That $28.5 million figure, however, assumes a 97% collection rate, and there are other variables, too, Coon said. For example, there are currently "160 appeals (to the tax assessor's office) with a 40% value in dispute of $80.5 million for the school districts."
"A lot goes into tax collections," she said. "These are just black-and-white numbers (I'm presenting today)."
To calculate the tax bill, one can take the assessed value of a home, which is 40% of fair market value, according to Coon. A mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, and then the resulting figure is multiplied by the property tax rate for the final total.
So, for a home with an appraised value of $150,000, the tax bill would be $1,125 at a property tax rate of 18.756 mills, and if that same home were reappraised this year at $152,400, the tax bill would increase $18, to $1,143, Coon said.
A tax bill increase applies only "if your neighborhood was reassessed this year," she said. "If your property was not reassessed, there will be no increase to your tax bill."
Though the rate remains at 18.756 mills for another year, state law requires this to be advertised as a tax increase since the state measures not against the actual prior-year rate but rather against the "rollback rate," according to Whitfield County Schools. The rollback rate is calculated by subtracting any increase in the tax digest due to reassessments. Without the increase, the property tax rate would be no more than 18.461 mills.
COVID-19
Early last week, Whitfield County Schools put in place a mask mandate for students and staff in schools when social distancing isn't possible — parents can, however, opt their children out — and "overall it went smoothly," Ewton said. "We hope it'll make a difference on cases, yes, but even more on quarantines."
Last week, Whitfield County Schools reported 28 staff cases of COVID-19, the highest figure yet this school year. There were 134 student cases, also the most of the first three weeks of this school year.
If everyone in a group is wearing a mask, only the individual who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine, not those around him or her, unless they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Ewton said. While "some" of those exposed to someone with COVID-19 also develop COVID-19, "most do not," and by mandating masks, the school system can keep more students in school rather than at home in quarantine.
Several studies from the 2020-21 school year demonstrate mask wearing in schools is an effective prevention strategy, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report updated in July. However, when mask wearing is inconsistent, outbreaks can occur, and that's even more likely with the more contagious delta variant this year.
Vaccinated students and staff in Whitfield County Schools who are exposed to COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic don't have to quarantine either. Currently, youths ages 12 and older are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.
Purchase orders
The school board also voted 5-0 to spend $94,943 on playground equipment from Great Southern Recreation, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the former North Whitfield Middle School, as that building will begin housing North Star students in January following the holiday break.
The equipment is designed for students with special needs who comprise the North Star program, Ewton said. The "50 to 60" students from Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools in North Star had been based at Morris Innovative High School but Dalton Public Schools closed that high school at the end of the 2020-21 school year and opened The Dalton Academy for the 2021-22 school year.
Whitfield County Schools built a new North Whitfield Middle School near Edwards Park, and that opened for students for the 2021-22 school year, so the former building is currently without students but that will change when North Star students move in this winter, he said. They'll occupy roughly a third of the building, another third of the building will eventually be demolished and the fate of the final third remains to be determined.
"There's no decision on that, yet," Ewton said. "We have our fuel pumps" on that campus for operations in the north side of the county, one of three locations for pumps in the county, so the site itself is strategically important for the school system.
The North Star program serves students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school who need more therapy than can be administered in a typical classroom setting, said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent. By percentage, a majority of the students in North Star are from Whitfield County Schools.
The school board members also voted 5-0 to spend $30,995 for 15 bi-level water coolers and filters from Ferguson Enterprises, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.
"These are for the 15 schools that don't already have" these water coolers and filters, Ewton said. "We're using (federal) CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds."
