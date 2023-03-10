District Attorney Bert Poston has informed Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood that there will be no criminal charges against a Whitfield County man who shot and killed a Chatsworth man in June 2022 who was reportedly attempting to take the man's children in response to Amber alerts.
"Given all of the facts and circumstances of the shooting, (the man's) actions were reasonable and legally justified in defense of himself and his children," Poston wrote in a letter to Chitwood dated Friday. "The District Attorney's Office will not be recommending or pursuing any criminal charges against (the man) arising from the incident."
The text of the letter from Poston:
"The District Attorney's Office has completed its review of the death investigation concerning the death of Harlan Steve Kendrick on June (11), 2022, conducted by your office ... . On that date, Kendrick parked his vehicle in the driveway of (the man) on Riverbend Road and began confronting (the man) about (the man's) children. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kendrick, along with many others, had received two Amber alerts that day on his cellphone and it appears that, for reasons unknown, he believed that the (man's) children were the subject of those Amber alerts.
"The confrontation escalated to the point that (the man) got his children into his home, obtained a firearm from inside the residence, and instructed another adult to call 911. Before law enforcement could arrive, and as (the man) was attempting to get Kendrick to leave the property, Kendrick refused to leave and stated that he was taking the children with him.
"Kendrick then reached into his vehicle and (the man), fearing that Kendrick was arming himself, fired a single shot striking Kendrick in the chest, killing him. Law enforcement arrived shortly thereafter. (The man) was completely cooperative throughout the entire investigation.
"No prior connection was found between Kendrick and (the man) or between Kendrick and (the man's) children or other family members. At the time of the incident, Kendrick was on bond for a domestic violence aggravated assault from Murray County from 2021. Kendrick had previously been charged with aggravated assault in 2018 in Whitfield County, however, that case was dismissed after the District Attorney's Office lost contact with the alleged victims and was unable to reestablish contact in order to move forward with the case. In the days leading up to the incident, Kendrick had displayed erratic behavior according to a number of other witnesses.
"From all that we know, however, it appears that Kendrick likely did believe that the children were the missing children mentioned in the Amber alerts that day. It does not appear that he had any actual intent to harm them although his actual mental state at the time of the incident and any reason he had for believing what he did is unknown.
"Given all of the facts and circumstances of the shooting, (the man's) actions were reasonable and legally justified in defense of himself and his children. The District Attorney's Office will not be recommending or pursuing any criminal charges against (the man) arising from the incident.
"I appreciate you and your criminal investigation division for doing a thorough and complete investigation in the case."
