No injuries as fire strikes home on Shannon Drive

A fire Wednesday morning just south of Dalton left a house with "substantial" damage, according to Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien. There were no injuries.
The call for 2200 Shannon Drive came in at 10:26 a.m., and O'Brien said when the first firefighters arrived about 30% to 40% of the house was in flames.
"It was a ranch with a full basement, and the fire was sort of blowing out the back of the basement," he said. "Part of the first floor collapsed into the basement."
"But there was nothing suspicious," O'Brien said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.