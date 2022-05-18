No injuries were reported from a residential structure fire Tuesday night at 813 Colony Court in Dalton.
“Units responded to single-family structure to report of fire showing from front windows," according to an email from the city. "On arrival units found fire showing from front of structure and heavy smoke. Crews extinguished fire and completed search of structure.“
A report from the Dalton Fire Department said the incident happened at 9:24 p.m. and units arrived at 9:28. The incident was reported ended at 11:43.
There is an estimated loss of $75,000.
The origin of the fire was determined to be the living room with the cause undetermined. Fire damage is to the living room, with heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.
