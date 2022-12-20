No one was injured in a structure fire Monday afternoon at 1215 N. Hamilton St., Unit 2, according to a report from the Dalton Fire Department. The estimated loss is $125,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. It started in the kitchen and there was fire damage in the kitchen and living room. There was heat damage throughout.
The time of the fire was 1:30 p.m. and fire units arrived at 1:33. The incident was concluded at 3:52 p.m., according to the report.
