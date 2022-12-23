There were no injuries from a structure fire Thursday morning at 500 Autumn Court, apartment 7, according to a Dalton Fire Department report.
The fire started in the living room and the cause is undetermined. The estimated loss is $40,000. There was minimal fire and heat damage due to a sprinkler system, the report said.
The fire was reported at 11:21 a.m. and the fire units arrived at 11:27 a.m. The "incident termination" time was 1:37 p.m.
