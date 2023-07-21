There were no reported injuries or deaths from the storms that rolled through Whitfield County Thursday evening. But there was quite a bit of wind damage and power outages.
Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director David Metcalf said the agency had around 23 reports of trees down on roads and 20 reports of transformer fires or power lines down.
“I am not aware of any closed roads at this time,” he said Friday morning. “We had two reports of trees that had fallen on houses.”
“Our system control team reports we had 6,318 members impacted by outages as a result of Thursday’s storm in 148 separate outage events throughout our seven-county service area,” said Hannah Parson, manager of corporate communications for North Georgia EMC.
“Of that total, approximately 2,300 members were located in Whitfield and 1,800 were in Murray (County),” she said. “Damage from the storm included numerous downed trees and spans of wire along with at least eight broken poles throughout our service area. Crews worked throughout the night to restore power to most of the impacted members. As of 10:05 a.m. (Friday) we have nine members without power in two separate outages, the latest of which began just after 7 a.m. Friday morning. No members remain without power in Whitfield and two members remain without power in Murray.”
Customers can look at the most up-to-date numbers at www.ngemc.com/outage/current.
Dalton Utilities reported a power outage on West Walnut Avenue that affected 205 customers.
“The outage was due to a downed tree across the power lines,” said Kay Phillips, director of marketing and public relations. “A few other scattered outages affected a total of 48 customers, all due to downed trees or lightning. All power has been restored.”
Marie Bertot, a spokesperson for Georgia Power, said that as of Friday morning Georgia Power had restored service to more than 200,000 customers.
“As of 8 a.m. this morning, approximately 51,000 customers are still without power, largely in North Georgia, and down to the coast through Augusta and Savannah,” she said. “While making steady progress, crews are still working to access some locations and have more than 1,000 individual damage events to clear.”
