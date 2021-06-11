No official ID yet of driver in Monday wreck near Ringgold; body has been sent to the state crime lab

Catoosa County Coroner James Spurling said the body of the driver in a fatal wreck Monday on I-75 near mile marker 345 has been sent to the state crime lab for positive identification.
According to a statement from a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, at 3:15 p.m. troopers from Post 5 Dalton responded to a vehicle crash on southbound I-75 at mile marker 345 under the overpass.
"A Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the bridge pillars and was quickly engulfed in flames," the statement said. "Once troopers arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed and they were unable to approach the vehicle due to the extreme heat and explosions. The driver suffered fatal injuries."
