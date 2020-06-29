No permits for downtown events will be issued until after July 31

Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, and in order to keep the community safe, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) board and the city of Dalton will not accept or approve event permits in the downtown Dalton district until after July 31.
Any events permitted after this date will still be required to follow all public health guidelines set in place by the state and city. Please contact Audrey Batts with the DDDA at abatts@downtowndalton.com if you have questions regarding permits/events.
