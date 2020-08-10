No positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Whitfield County jail

While jails and prisons nationwide have been ''hot spots'' for outbreaks of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), that hasn't been the case at the Whitfield County jail.
"We have had no inmates test positive at the facility, (and) we test inmates based on potential exposures, generally when they notify us upon arrest," said Capt. Wesley Lynch, who directs operations at the jail for the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. "All new arrestees are screened before coming into the facility, and potentially contagious individuals are separated."
"We also place new inmates in limited cell blocks so that they are not placed into (the) general population until they have been here over two weeks," Lynch said. "No inmate so far has tested positive, although we have tested many of them at different times."
As of late July, there had been nearly 80,000 cases of coronavirus reported among prisoners nationwide, according to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit focused on journalism about criminal justice. Georgia had just under 1,200 reported cases among prisoners, a rate of 228 per 10,000 prisoners, which ranked roughly in the middle of the pack among the 50 states.
"We use triage at the door, isolation, separation of new inmates from the general population, as well as other social distancing," Lynch said. While these measures have increased expenses, "the vast majority of our expenditures have been handled through" the state and/or local resources coordinated by the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency.
"This provided us with tens of thousands of dollars of free protective equipment at no cost to the county," Lynch said. The sheriff's office "also applied for a federal grant that provides over $45,000 of funds to assist in the COVID-19 response to the local government."
"Correctional and detention facilities face challenges in controlling the spread of infectious diseases because of crowded, shared environments and potential introductions by staff members and new intakes," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Prompt identification of persons with COVID-19 and consistent application of prevention measures within correctional and detention facilities are critical to protecting incarcerated or detained persons, staff members and the communities to which they return."
Some jails and prisons across the nation have released inmates, or plan to do so, due to coronavirus concerns. For example, state prison officials have said as many as 17,600 California inmates might be released early because of the coronavirus.
That isn't the case in Whitfield County, however, as "we do not have a plan to immediately release any inmate (who) is COVID-19 positive, (because) this could cause many issues, and we feel that it has caused problems at other facilities," Lynch said. "We will take serious preventative measures," provide medical care and isolate the individual, "but will not be unilaterally releasing inmates based only on a positive test at this time."
Whitfield County had 3,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, with 32 deaths and 178 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County had 3,391 cases per 100,000 residents, the thirteenth-highest rate among Georgia's 159 counties.
