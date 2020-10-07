No signs Dalton Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue will reopen

Six months after the Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton closed, the company's website still lists it as "temporarily closed."
But according to local building and health inspection officials, no one has taken steps needed to reopen the restaurant.
"No one has contacted my office about reopening or demolition of the old Shoney’s building," said Whitfield County Building Inspector Greg Williams. "Building, fire and environmental health inspections would be required before the building could be reopened."
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, said no one has contacted the Whitfield County Health Department for a health inspection.
"We have yet to hear from them," she said.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle confirmed the city fire marshal has not been contacted about inspecting the building for reopening.
The restaurant closed in April, along with many other local businesses, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Many businesses reopened in May after that order expired.
But the Shoney's remains closed. The company's website says only that it is "temporarily closed." The closest other Shoney's restaurant — in Chattanooga — is also listed as temporarily closed. The closest Shoney's that is listed as open is in Cartersville. The website no longer lists a Shoney's in Calhoun.
In July, a company spokesman said Shoney's was "in the midst of reopening restaurants across the Shoney’s system in 17 states."
"There are a host of considerations in determining which restaurants to reopen first," said Gill Duff, Shoney's chief marketing officer, in response to an email asking when the Dalton Shoney's would reopen. "Among them are the local health department guidelines, which evolve as municipalities move through the various stages of reopening. We will continue to make decisions about additional restaurant reopenings on an ongoing basis."
The company has not responded to follow-up emails during the past two months. Its website does not list a phone number for contact with the corporate office.
The restaurant is at 1302 W. Walnut Ave., near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Tibbs Road/Dug Gap Road.
"The Shoney's building is in a prime location adjacent to a shopping center that was revitalized very recently," said Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been very difficult on retail and especially the restaurant segment, but that property will be a great opportunity for somebody when things get closer to normal. It might just take some additional time in the current environment."
The shopping center included a Kmart for many years until 2018. In 2019, Food City and several other businesses opened at the site.
