Nominations being accepted for Dalton's Tom Jones Educator of the Year award

Do you know an educator in Dalton Public Schools who should be recognized for his or her hard work and passion for working with students, teachers and the community?
Nominations are now being accepted for the Tom Jones Educator of the Year award sponsored by the Dalton Education Foundation. The award is given every year to an educator in Dalton Public Schools who has made significant contributions to the education of children in Dalton and who symbolizes excellence in teaching.
The endowed award is named in memory of Tom Jones, a prominent Dalton businessman who served on the Dalton Board of Education for 26 years and was chairman from 1967 to 1986. The award was started in 1987. Jones, who was the co-founder of J&J Industries, was a native of Dalton and a product of Dalton Public Schools. He is fondly remembered as an avid supporter for Dalton and the school district.
Last year's winner was Cindy Parrott, previously the principal at Roan School for 11 years. She worked in elementary education for 27 years, with all of them being in Dalton Public Schools.
Anyone may nominate an educator in Dalton Public Schools who has been employed by the district for a minimum of three years. Nominees will be asked to complete a qualification form seeking information about their relationships with students, parents and the community as well as their accomplishments.
The Dalton Education Foundation selects a panel of judges from outside the Dalton district to review the nominations and select a winner. The winner, who represents "the best" in the education profession, receives a crystal apple award and a check for $3,000 from the foundation. The winner's school also receives $1,000. Nominations must be received by the foundation by Friday, March 26, at 4:30 p.m. Nomination forms are available at www.daltoneducation foundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.