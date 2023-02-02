Does your neighborhood school need a little bit of TLC?
Now through Feb. 28, nominate a deserving school for a School Crashers facility makeover grant and help make a difference in the lives of Georgia children and school system teachers and staff.
For a decade, Georgia United Foundation has partnered with Georgia United Credit Union to offer its School Crashers program to accredited pre-k through 12 schools in Georgia, enhancing the learning environments at 63 schools with projects valued collectively at $1.8 million and positively impacting more than 43,000 students and almost 5,000 faculty and staff.
As education districts continue to prioritize the mental health and holistic well-being of students and teachers, this year’s School Crashers program focuses on upgrading on-campus interior spaces that will help fulfill those needs.
“If your school has been waiting for a special career and counseling area, a relaxing retreat space for those hard-working teachers or a sensory room for students to decompress, this could be your year,” said Kim Wall, Georgia United’s director of community development.
The schools with the most compelling stories (including a photo illustrating the need for facility improvements) may be selected as a School Crashers grant recipient in March. Requests for projects that include electrical, structural or plumbing enhancements will not be considered.
Georgia United Foundation funds School Crashers with the support of Georgia United Credit Union, donor partners and generous sponsors. The improvement projects are completed by Georgia United team members, community partners, sponsors and volunteers.
Nominate a deserving school and get the official School Crashers rules at gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
