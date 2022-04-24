It would be difficult to find a local organization that Norris and Billie Little haven’t had an impact on, said David Elrod, director of institutional advancement for Dalton State College.
“They are citizens of experience and generosity and vision and wisdom,” Elrod said Thursday at the Dalton Golf & Country Club, where the Littles were honored with the 12th Annual Greater Dalton Area Distinguished Citizen Award from the Northwest Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
“Their combined civic endeavors include the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the Salvation Army, the Creative Arts Guild, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, Friendship House, Hamilton Medical Center, the American Red Cross, Cheerhaven, the United Way of Northwest Georgia, Carpet and Rug Institute. Norris even served a term on the Dalton City Council,” Elrod said.
Both have also been active with the Dalton State College Foundation.
Elrod said the Littles served many years as adult leaders in the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
“As each of their three children came of age,” Elrod said, “Norris and Billie saw to it that they participated in scouting. All three of their children participated in scouting until they graduated from high school.”
Surrounded by their family members, both Norris and Billie Little teared up as the audience rose to applaud them.
“I appreciate the honor, we both do,” said Norris Little, retired president, chief operating officer and vice chairman of Shaw Industries.
“And we are happy to be able to help scouting,” he said. “Both of our sons reached the highest level in Boy Scouts, and our daughter reached the highest level in Girl Scouts. We know the impact that scouting can have on a young person’s life.”
The Littles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year
The awards luncheon also served as a fundraiser for the Northwest Georgia Council.
Matt Hart, Northwest Georgia Council CEO and scout executive, said all money raised will stay within Whitfield and Murray counties.
Data provided by Hart show youth active in Boy Scouts score higher on all facets of the Georgia Milestones Assessments, which are used to measure student achievement in Georgia public schools. Nationally, he said 91% of Boy Scouts graduate from high school on time.
“We are not a mentoring program,” Hart said. “Or a leadership development program, or a physical fitness program or a reading program. We are all of those programs and more.”
He said the Northwest Georgia Council serves 1,000 youth. He said the 2021 Scouting for Food drive collected more than 10,000 pounds of food for needy families in the Northwest Georgia Council area.
“Forty-one young men and women earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021,” said Hart. “This represents well over 5,000 hours of community service in Eagle Scout projects alone.”
