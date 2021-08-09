North Georgia Camera Club Council announces Shootout

On Saturday, Oct. 30, photographers from Georgia and Tennessee will descend on Acworth in northern Cobb County to participate in the North Georgia Camera Club Council's Thirteenth Annual Shootout photography competition. The Cobb Photographic Society of Marietta will host this year’s event.
The North Georgia Camera Club Council sponsors the annual juried competition for amateur and professional photographers. The council membership consists of many camera clubs from North Georgia and East Tennessee.
As this is a competition between camera clubs, photographers must have membership in one of the clubs to participate in the event. To find a participating club near you and to see the rules and other current information visit the North Georgia Camera Club Council web page: www.northgeorgiacameraclubcouncil.org.
The event will be at the Chattahoochee Tech North Metro Campus location on Ross Road in Acworth starting at 8 a.m. Participants will be tasked with photographing subject matter illustrating randomly chosen topics from five photographic categories: Technique, Composition, Nature, Architecture and Conceptual Photography.
Following the assignment of topics, photographers will spread out into the community to create images for the competition. Each club will submit its best entries by 2 p.m.
There will be lectures and door prizes through the afternoon while the images are judged and ranked. The winning photographs and the photographers along with their clubs will be announced at an awards program at 5 p.m.
"The Cobb Photographic Society welcomes all photographers from the North Georgia Camera Club Council (NG3C) consortium,” said Pat Fahey, club president of the Cobb Photographic Society. “While you compete in our ‘neck of the woods,’ enjoy our area's photographic opportunities and further sharpen your photographic craft. During this special day of competitive shooting between the photo clubs, take the time to make new friends and reconnect with old friends. Shoot, critique and learn!"
The fall shootout will be a boon to local businesses. Competing photographers often visit the host cities in advance of the event, patronizing restaurants, hotels and other establishments in the area.
In addition to hosting the Shootout, members of the Cobb Photographic Society will be active participants in the competition. A participating club since the inception of the Annual Shootout, the Cobb Photographic Society has placed as high as first place for a number of years.
The Cobb Photographic Society meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. The first meeting consists of a formal photo competition and the second provides an informative and educational presentation by experts in the field. The society also hosts field trips and educational opportunities.
Find more Cobb Photographic Society information on the website at www.cobbphotosociety.com. We hope to see you there!
In the Chattanooga area, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will register participants for its Shootout team. Photographic Society of Chattanooga members have participated in the Shootout for several years, and even hosted it in 2017. See the society's website for 2021 registration information: www.chattanoogaphoto.org.
