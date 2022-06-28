Christian Heritage School graduate Erin Higgins, Northwest Whitfield High School graduate Drew Patton and Murray County High School graduate Sarah Ridley were awarded North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation’s (NGEMC) 2022 Chairman’s Memorial Scholarship.
Both Higgins and Patton will attend the University of Georgia and Ridley will attend Kennesaw State University.
High school seniors who reside in households served by NGEMC are eligible to apply for the $2,500 scholarship, which is named for former NGEMC board members Howard Baker and Gerald Lowery.
Other 2022 Chairman’s Memorial Scholarship recipients were Alexis Bramblett, Calhoun High School; Kathryn Brook, Calhoun High School; Makayla Downs, Armuchee High School; Elise Hayen, Heritage High School; Landon Stephens, Chattooga High School; and Kilie Wilson, Gordon Lee High School.
NGEMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties. To learn more about NGEMC and its scholarship programs, visit www.ngemc.com/education.
