North Georgia EMC honors line workers

This week, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (NGEMC) is taking time to highlight its line crews who work 24/7, every day of the year, through storms and pandemics, to keep the lights on.
Georgia Line Worker Appreciation Day was Tuesday, April 13, and National Line Worker Appreciation Day is Sunday, April 18.
A lot has changed in the energy industry over the years, but the dedication of those who restore power and maintain the lines remains as strong as ever. For these line workers, coming to work every day is more than a job. Line work is a way of life.
“I enjoy getting to help my community in a time of need,” said apprentice line worker Ryan Armour. “It gives me a sense of accomplishment when the kids run outside to say thank you.”
The crew members proudly provide energy for work, life and play, keeping homes and businesses bright. When the storms come, they bravely answer the call.
“There’s no other feeling like coming in after a natural disaster and seeing members who have lost everything,” said line worker Bradley Scott. “Then you start the restoration to give them some hope. You can see the relief on their faces; it’s worth it all.”
You can join NGEMC in thanking your line workers by posting to your favorite social media site with #ThankALineworker. You can also learn more about the history of line work by visiting www.ngemc.com. Today and always, we extend our most sincere appreciation to our line crews and their families.
